Easthampton officials discuss increasing the sale age of tobacco

Easthampton officials discuss increasing the sale age of tobacco

EASTHAMPTON, MA

Easthampton is looking to follow the lead of a number of other communities prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to people under 21.

The Board of Health held a hearing tonight to let residents and business people weigh in.

One of the main arguments against raising the age is if an 18-year-old can serve in the military, they should have the right to smoke tobacco.

The state senate may also consider a statewide regulation prohibiting those under 21 from purchasing tobacco products. 

