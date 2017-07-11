Demonstration planned in Northampton for Iraqi man facing deportation

A demonstration will be held in Northampton today for a long-time resident of the Pioneer Valley who faces imminent deportation.

Niberd Abdalla left Iraq and moved to the United States at the age of 15. He has lived here for 41 years. According to the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Abdalla moved to the United States because his family experienced "persecution due to their Kurdish ethnicity and democratic activism." Abdalla recently moved to Connecticut, but spent many of his years in the United States in Florence.

The PVWC also say that Abdalla "suffers from very serious health concerns" and that his physician doesn't believe that if he is deported that he will receive the intensive care he needs.

It was last month, June 8, when Abdalla was detained during a bi-annual, routine check-in with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Gabriella della Croce, the Lead Organizer with the PVWC, said that Abdalla was "detained and arrested by ICE without warning." Croce added that Abdalla has been complying with these check-ins for seven years.

Abdalla is currently being held at the immigration detention facilities in Suffolk and is represented by an attorney affiliated with the ACLUM Immigrant Protection Project of Western Massachusetts. And according to Croce, he is one of 1,500 Iraqis facing imminent deportation.

Today, at 1 p.m. on the steps of city hall, the PVWC, will hold a demonstration to support the stay of removal Abdalla's lawyer recently filed.

"This case demonstrates the need for our community to unite together and speak up for one another," said lead organizer Rose Bookbinder. "Niberd's life is here, and he needs to stay."

