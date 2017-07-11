Showers this morning then a few isolated strong storms this afternoon

It's a wet and humid start to the day. The showers and downpours will be moving out during the morning commute but certainly allow for some extra time with wet roads and big puddles.

Clouds will give way to partial sunshine later this morning as we see a break in the wet weather for a time into the early afternoon, then as another upper level wave approaches later in the day, spotty, pop-up showers and storms are possible. An isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind and hail is possible, especially from Springfield, south and east. Most of the day it will not be raining. With the threat of storms today is a First Warning Weather Day

We quiet down weather-wise Tuesday night and Wednesday, but a lingering stalled to slow-moving front to our north will keep an isolated storm in the forecast for tomorrow. With this front to our north, we will for sure have a very warm and humid day on tap tomorrow. We may even touch 90 for the first time this month. A batch of heavy rain and storms will need to be watched Wednesday night into Thursday as it moves from the Great Lakes into New England-northern New England will most likely get the brunt, but northern Mass could get clipped.

Thursday and Friday will be unsettled as the stalled front to our north will finally push southward toward the coast. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday along with cooler temps-which we should really feel by Friday with the front to our south. Showers may persist Friday as the front remains nearby. We should see a drier day Saturday, but another front could bring a storm or two late in the day on Sunday. Overall the weekend is looking decent.

