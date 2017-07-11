Staying warm and humid with heavy rain possible the next few days

A stray shower is a possibility through the evening, but unlikely as most have remained well to our south. We stay warm and muggy tonight with overnight lows only slipping into the mid and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible through morning.

Wednesday begins hazy and humid with temperatures warming fast. Highs by the afternoon will get into the mid and upper 80s throughout the valley and may even get to 90 for the greater Springfield area. With dew points near 70, we’ve got a very sultry environment for the afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be popping up-any of which will bring downpours. Storm movement will be slow, which means localized flooding may occur from any storms that do develop. Wednesday night will be muggy and foggy with a shower or two lingering.

A slow-moving front will be inching its way southward during the day Thursday, keeping us under the threat of heavy rain much of the day. Batches of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely, which could lead to localized or isolated flooding. Temps will be tricky, but most should hit 80-especially south of the Pike. A severe threat will be around Thursday afternoon, but it looks low, with only a marginal risk for damaging wind gusts.

This front will move to our south Friday, but showers continue as low pressure moves east through southern New England. Temperatures will drop significantly and highs only look to get into the upper 60s as high pressure to our northeast brings cooler air off the north Atlantic. Showers diminish late Friday night and we dry out for Saturday. Sunday is looking mainly dry as well and warmer with temps back into the mid and upper 80s. A front will bring rain chances back Monday.

