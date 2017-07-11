Status conference today for man charged man with plotting terrorist activity

The court case proceedings will continue today for the Adams man charged with plotting to engage in terrorist activity.

It is alleged by the District Attorney of Massachusetts office that Alexander Ciccolo, or Ali Al Amriki, is a supporter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and that he made plans to commit acts of terror inspired by the terror group.

Ciccolo has been detained since his arrest in July of 2015 and according to the District Attorney of Massachusetts office, he revealed his plans to a "cooperating witness" in recorded conversations. The conversations detail Ciccolo's plans to set off "improvised explosive devices" such as pressure cookers that would have been filled with black powder, nails, ball bearings, and glass. It is alleged that Ciccolo planned to use the homemade devices in heavily traveled areas like "college cafeterias," the DA's office said.

After his arrest in 2015, agents recovered partially constructed "Molotov Cocktails." And according to police, the devices contained what appeared to be shredded Styrofoam soaking in motor oil. Officials say that Ciccolo had previously stated that this mixture would "cause the fire from the exploded devices to stick to people's skin and make it harder to put the fire out."

Today, the proceedings continue at the the US District Courthouse in Springfield. Western Mass News has learned that today will be a status conference held at 11 a.m. in the Franklin courtroom.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

