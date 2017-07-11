Police are on scene of a truck rollover crash in Sunderland on North Main Street.

The street is closed between the center and Falls Road while repairs are made to utility pole that was broken and damaged in the crash.

The truck will also need to be removed from the scene.

The accident was first reported by police around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. No word yet when that section of North Main St. will be reopened.

