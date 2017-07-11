Soda bottles filled with gas found at Springfield fire scene

A bizarre and dangerous night for 3 Springfield families after the back door of their apartment building caught fire and now authorities are looking for answers.

The scary scene unfolded last night.

The Springfield Fire Department responding finding soda bottles filled with gasoline, and the investigation continues into who's behind it.

"There was a bottle with gasoline, that's what caused the fire. We don't know who did it, don't know why," Juan Fumero told Western Mass News.

He's a tenant at the apartment building. Now, there's more questions than answers for him and his family, less than a day removed from the scary situation.

Fumero was at work in Connecticut when he got the call from his wife. She noticed the fire from the kitchen window, and called 911.

"It freaked me out, I'm at work in Connecticut, my wife is here with the kids, it's kind of hard, you know?" says Fumero.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner tells Western Mass News they got the call around 10 Monday night to Narraganset Street. There they found two large soda bottles filled with gas and a wick up against the back door.

The fire was quickly put out with no injuries, less than $5,000 in damage, but it was the bizarre nature of the incident that started an arson investigation.

"It's the intent of trying to light a structure like that, that size, at 10 o'clock at night, when people are in there living, causing a danger to the people that live there, is what we are concerned about," explains Leger.

Fumero is still guessing who could have done it, claiming a homeless person may have been trying to get inside. He tells Western Mass News he never would've expected something like this in his neighborhood.

"Neighbors are good, everybody around here is pretty cool, they say hi," he tells us.

But with 3 kids at home trying to enjoy the summer, Fumero won't be taking any chances going forward.

"I'm planning to get cameras, and check every night, my wife or me, check every night, the doors," he notes.

The Springfield Fire Arson and Bomb Squad is continuing to investigate.

Western Mass News reached out to the owner of the property about the incident, but we did not hear back.

If you have any information that could help fire officials with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

