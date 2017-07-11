Heroin bust during traffic stop on I-391 in Holyoke, 3 in custody

State Police have arrested 3 people from New York on heroin charges following a traffic stop on I-391 in Holyoke early this morning.

Trooper Matthew Stone pulled over the Toyota Venza they were all in, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. This was northbound right by Exit 6.

State Police say the traffic stop was made because of a "motor vehicle violation."

The driver has been identified as Erik Batista-Reyes, 20, from Bronx, NY. Police say the passengers who are also from Bronx, NY, are Felix Cerrategil, 20, and Gesler Echavarria, 20.

The trio were arrested after additional officers including a K9 unit, were brought to the scene to assist Trooper Stone.

"As a result of an investigation and subsequent search of the motor vehicle, troopers located 400 half-packs of Heroin containing an estimated total of 20,000 individual baggies containing the drug. The approximate total weight was approximately 5,900 grams or 13 pounds. The individual bags were stamped with the words "Grey Goose" in blue ink," explained State Police.

Batista-Reyes, Cerrategil, and Echavarria have each been charged with Trafficking in Heroin and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Additionally, Batista-Reyes faces one more charge of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and he was also cited for Speeding and Fail to Drive in Right Lane.

The men were all transported to the Springfield Barracks where they were booked and held pending bail. Their arraignments were scheduled to take place Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

