Chicopee police ask for public's help in finding missing teen

Have you seen this 15-year-old girl? Police say she's been missing since Sunday.
Her name is Thalia Gonzalez and she's from Rutland, but she left a relatives home in Chicopee so local police are asking for help in finding her.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk reports she was last seen wearing black pants, white sneakers and a black sweater. She's described as 4'9" tall, about 100lbs with long brown hair and brown eyes.
"She left a family members residence on Southern Dr without permission...and has not been seen or heard from (since)," explained Wilk.
She's been missing since 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9th. Police listing the post on their Facebook page as a "Missing/Runaway Juvenile."
If you have information on her whereabouts, or have seen her, call the detective unit at the Chicopee Police Department at (413)594-1730.
