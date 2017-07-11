Chicopee police ask for public's help in finding missing teen - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee police ask for public's help in finding missing teen

(photo Chicopee Police Department) (photo Chicopee Police Department)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Have you seen this 15-year-old girl?  Police say she's been missing since Sunday.

Her name is Thalia Gonzalez and she's from Rutland, but she left a relatives home in Chicopee so local police are asking for help in finding her.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk reports she was last seen wearing black pants, white sneakers and a black sweater.  She's described as 4'9" tall, about 100lbs with long brown hair and brown eyes.

"She left a family members residence on Southern Dr without permission...and has not been seen or heard from (since)," explained Wilk.

She's been missing since 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9th.   Police listing the post on their Facebook page as a "Missing/Runaway Juvenile." 

If you have information on her whereabouts, or have seen her, call the detective unit at the Chicopee Police Department at (413)594-1730. 

