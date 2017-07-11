'Castle Rock' open casting calls to be held in Orange

Looking to be a part of a Hulu TV series? Are you a Stephen King fan? Check this out! Slate Casting is going to holding an open casting call for extra work next Tuesday in Orange.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Orange Town Hall on July 18th you can try out for "extra work" on the upcoming series.

"We are so excited to meet the residents of Orange and the surrounding communities at the open casting call,” said Slate Casting Director Ashley Skomurski. “We encourage anyone interested in doing extra work on the project to come see us on July 18th. No need to bring anything special with you. Just be prepared to have fun!”

Note, doors close at 7 p.m. that night, so be there before that time if you're interested in going. Casting calls will be held in the auditorium. The Orange Town Hall is located at 6 Prospect Street.

You do need to be at least 18-years-old to take part.

The 'Castle Rock' series is currently scheduled to start filming this month. It will go through December.

"All extra work will be paid," notes Julie Arvedon Knowlton with Slate Casting.

