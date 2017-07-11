Chicopee Uniroyal site could possibly become a minor league baseball stadium

A Chicopee City Councilor candidate is proposing to use this old Uniroyal site to build a minor league stadium to attract the Pawtucket Red Sox here.

For years the City of Chicopee has been looking for a developer for the old Uniroyal tire plant. This old brownfield site has sat idle for years.

Some buildings in back have been taken down. Others are still to be demolished, but City Council candidate, Joel McAuliffe says the site could be put on the fast track if the city wants to build a stadium on this site.

"I think it's really important with any major economic development issues not only here in Chicopee but the region, that Chicopee have a seat at the table," McAuliffe told Western Mass News.

McAuliffe is proposing to relocate the Pawtucket Red Sox to Chicopee using the former Uniroyal site as the location for a new state of the art waterfront baseball stadium.

"The main thing we have to focus on is we have 26 acres of city controlled land ready to go if the right investment can be made," adds McAuliffe.

He says Chicopee provides easy access featuring three major highways and a metropolitan airport.

Last week the Pawtucket Red Sox executives announced the team would now field calls from other locations interested in building a triple a baseball stadium after the exclusive negotiating with the town of Pawtucket and state of Rhode Island closed last week.

The idea is getting a lot of local buzz.

Mandie told us, "I think that would be great for the community, and kids and sports people like myself, who would be able to go to an actual game here as opposed to having to have to travel to go to one."

We also spoke to April who says, "That would be really cool, nice to go and see a game closer by."

And Alison add, "It would bring a lot of other people to the area and it's good for business in the area."

In the meantime McAuliffe says despite years of taking down buildings, the site could be ready for a developer very quickly.

"The city proposed locating Pope Francis High School here and had a timetable within a year to put a shovel in the ground so with the right resources the right type of investment here in the city of Chicopee it would be done and turned around very quickly," notes McAuliffe.

Western Mass News reached out to Mayor Richard Kos for a comment and he told us, that quote, "The mayor and city council will continue to work on all the viable options for the property."

McAuliffe is encouraging the mayor and his economic development team to aggressively pursue the stadium idea here. Other cities like Worcester and Springfield have also expressed interest in looking at the possibility of bringing the PawSox to town.

