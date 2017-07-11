More victims of Chicopee apartment scam come forward

More people are coming forward, claiming a Chicopee woman scammed them out of thousands of dollars.

21-year-old Alla Bryukovych was charged with 14 counts of larceny after ten people showed up at the same time ready to move into an apartment she allegedly collected money for.

Tonight, we heard exclusively from a woman who said her brother, who recently passed away, was one of those alleged victims.

Now there are eighteen people who have come forward, filing reports against Alla Bryukovych, claiming she tricked them into paying her thousands of dollars.

Western Mass News had the only camera in the courtroom as 21-year-old Bryukovych appeared in front of a judge.

Bryukovych is accused of collecting thousands of dollars from fourteen people, for an apartment that wasn’t hers to rent.

Now, more people are coming forward, claiming they too fell victim to her alleged schemes.

Back in October, Tamara Bedford‘s brother, Peter Carriveau needed to find somewhere to live quickly, he was suffering from kidney and heart problems.

He found 563 Springfield Street on Craigslist, and went to see the place.

“Even my mom was with him. She did put a $300 deposit down.”

But then things changed.

“The woman actually let him store some oxygen tanks at her place, and eventually the woman said you have to come get this. The landlord doesn’t want to rent to a disabled person.”

Bedford’s brother passed away in April.

Bryukovych Is also accused of offering a Hawaii vacation condo to a woman named Anne Joy.

Joy told Western Mass News that she believes she was scammed.

According to police reports obtained by Western Mass News, Bryukovych told Joy she could stay at her father’s condo in Maui, collecting $1,200 for the week’s stay, then not providing Joy with the condo, or any of the amenities she promised.

The police report states that Bryukovych’s number had been disconnected, and she deactivated her Facebook account.

“It’s still under investigation, especially with more people coming forward.”

Chicopee police told Western Mass News that those seeking housing should be extra cautious and take additional steps, such as checking city housing records to help confirm the property owner.

Bryukovych was being held on $5,000 cash bail for the alleged scheme, but her bail was revoked, because she failed to show up for a hearing on the Hawaii case.

She appears in court again next month.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.