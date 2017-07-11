Local Agawam woman celebrates 106th birthday

We all look forward to our birthdays each year. It's a time for celebration marking that special day.

But you'd be hard pressed to find someone here in Western Massachusetts who has celebrated more birthdays than 106-year old Lena Saucier.

Western Mass News reporter Ray Hershel stopped in on the birthday bash this afternoon at Heritage Hall in Agawam.

Lena was born on July 11, 1911.

5 generations of her family, along with friends and staff at Heritage Hall wished Lena a happy birthday.

Lena was a joy to talk to, so we asked her the secret to her longevity.

The answer is simple.

"What's the secret to living so long and looking so good? What's your secret? WORK! Haha.”

Lena's daughter Janice was one of the proud family members at the party and Lena wasn't kidding when she attributed her long life to work.

“My mom is very energetic. Like the energizer bunny. She worked until she was 93 years old."

Lena worked in a cleaners, ironing shirts.

Entertainer Fred Marion made the afternoon a special one, and even got a kiss from the birthday girl.

Such a strong work ethic, and a loving family has made Lena thankful.

A gratitude she expressed to everyone on this unforgettable day.

