Northampton residents rally in support of man facing deportation

A Hampshire County man who has lived here in the U.S. for more than 4 decades, is facing deportation to his native country of Iraq.

Niberd Abdalla was detained last month at a regularly scheduled appointment with ICE, and today some members of the community are rallying for him to stay.

The rally for Niberd took place at the Northampton City Hall.

Many people had signs that said they would like this man to be returned home to his partner, his children, and his community.

His attorney, Buzz Eisenberg told Western Mass News that Niberd was sent by his parents from Iraq, where their Kurdish ethnicity caused him to be beat by others and live in fear.

He let his student visa lapse and began working in construction. He then failed to apply for amnesty or as a refugee.

"What he didn't do was file paperwork, he just lived. At this point, he has proven he can live here successfully as part of the community," said Buzz.

In 2010, immigration officials issued a removal order for Niberd, but instead, for the last seven years, he has checked with ICE twice a year.

During the most recent check in June, he was incarcerated.

"It's heartbreaking. The last phone call we had, he told me it's cold here, it's cold here," said Ellen McShan, Niberd’s partner.

His partner, Ella, can’t hold back tears as the two had a child together years ago, but were kept apart by their respective parents.

Recently reconciled, she says she thought they were about to have their fairy tale ending.

She fears for his health, as Niberd and his attorney said they have documentation from his doctor.

Niberd is one of roughly 1,500 Iraqis facing deportation under a deal made by the Trump Administration and Iraqi government, who reportedly have a criminal history.

Niberd’s partner had this to say:

“Whatever his criminal record is, a misdemeanor, and it was from in his 20's, it's not who he is. He has been nothing but productive or giving to this community."

Eisenberg Niberd’s lawyer said he will be leaving for Boston as soon as today’s rally is over.

He had filed a stay of deportation. One that was denied.

He said he will file additional paperwork at a Boston court to try and buy Niberd more time.

The rally was organized by the Pioneer Valley Workers Council.

For more information on the legal counsel available to immigrants The ACLU of Western Mass, you can call 413-727-8515.

