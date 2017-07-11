Water conservation important following drought

Mother Nature made up for lost time with a snowy winter and a soggy spring, and while there are no water bans, communities are reminding people to be mindful of their water use.

Water conservation is always important, whether or not we are in a drought.

But last year’s weather may have had a lasting impact in how people use this precious resource.

Last year, western Massachusetts dried out, leaving torched lawns and reservoirs drying up.

Water bans and restrictions popped up throughout the Commonwealth.

“We had the drought, so not that much rain. We also had high water usage. There was a lot of construction going on. A lot of people watering their grass,” said Guilford Mooring of Amherst Public Works.

But between snow days and a summer soaking, we were able to get out of the drought.

Amherst Public Works Superintendent Guilford Mooring told Western Mass News that conservation isn’t a fair weather conversation.

Last year's drought may have taught consumers a valuable lesson carried through to this season.

“Water volumes are up and water usage is still down. And it’s not just watering grass. I think people took last year to heart,” said Guilford Mooring.

So whether it’s soggy or saturated, being water wise is important throughout ever changing seasons.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.