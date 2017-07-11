Riders concerned about proposed cuts to PVTA service

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority may soon be making cuts to routes.

Now, riders are speaking out against the changes.

The PVTA proposed cutting more than a dozen of their sixty-three routes that connect western Massachusetts residents.

Many local people rely on public transportation.

Without it, some are trying to figure out how they are going to get around.

Four of the routes that are frequently used by local colleges could be reduced or eliminated.

“It was a partnership. Almost 40 years ago that we decided we’d shut down our buses and use our investments that we were paying separately to help PVTA expand its service both adding routes and expanding routes,” said Neal Abraham.

Neal Abraham from Five College Consortium told Western Mass News that the PVTA bus service is critical to many students.

“They make choices about where they live and what classes they take based on assurance that there will be bus service. Many students don’t have cars and their access comes through public transportation.”

The PVTA said in a previous release that they had an unexpected budget shortfall.

They have held public hearings, but Abraham said it should have been handled differently.

“This is a forty year partnership and no one is talking to us. The announcement of the public hearings came out before anyone said, by the way, do you care?”

The cuts could happen by the end of the summer.

