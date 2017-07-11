Ware Fire Dept. to provide emergency services to Hardwick

After a much heated debate, the town of Ware has decided to officially provide emergency services to Hardwick.

The Hardwick and Ware selectmen held a joint meeting tonight at the Ware Town Hall.

However, not everyone was on board with the proposal tonight.

The Ware and Hardwick select board voted, and Ware's fire department will officially be covering emergency services for Hardwick.

Through an agreement, Hardwick would pay Ware $60,000 the first year of a proposed three-year contract starting in 2018.

With a pro-rated amount of $15,000 for the rest of the 2017 fiscal year.

It’s a decision that didn't sit well with Ware resident Catherine Cascio.

Cassio said that Ware is already spread thin when it comes to resources and she wished a public hearing was held before the vote.

“We had a town meeting that said we don't have money for other things, and we have one department that is simply growing and they just did not ask or want our input. It's very discouraging.”

“They didn't even have a public hearing to hear our concerns. We asked for that.”

Ware's town manager, Stuart Beckley said he believes the agreement would allow the town to collect more revenue for the service, and that there are enough resources to respond to both communities.

Through the agreement, Hardwick would also assign Ware the right to collect receipts and insurance payments for Hardwick residents who must be taken to the hospital.

Each year they will review this agreement.

There’s also an "out" where either party can terminate the agreement as long as they give a 90 days’ written notice.

