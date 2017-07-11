East Longmeadow officials consider marijuana moratorium

East Longmeadow is the latest in a string of communities considering delaying recreational marijuana establishments.

Tonight, the town discussed putting a moratorium in place.

Those pushing for the change said it would allow for more time to review the new pot regulations and look at the potential impact.

But while some can see the benefits, others are saying no.

In June's annual town election, East Longmeadow residents voted to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana in town.

The vote does not ban medical marijuana dispensaries or affect peoples’ rights to grow marijuana in their own home.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.