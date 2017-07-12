I-91 north now open following crash involving state police

Northbound lanes on I-91 are now open following an early morning crash involving a state police cruiser.

All traffic was being diverted for hours after the crash which state police confirmed took place around 3 a.m. just north of exit 18 on I-91 north.

State police also said that three vehicles were involved in the crash and that multiple people have been sent to the hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police could not provide any details on what led to the crash.

Western Mass News reporter, Darren Ayotte, is on the scene and reports that all of the cars involved are on tow trucks and being removed. He is also reporting that sand was being placed to dry the leaking fluids left behind by one of the vehicles and that there was large pieces of debris blocking the roadway.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived they reported one car was on fire and the Northampton Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish that, state police said.

As of now, only one state police cruiser remains on the scene. But earlier the Northampton Fire Department was on the scene along with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

