A cool, damp end to the week

We saw a high of 88 degrees in Springfield Thursday afternoon, then as a cold front moved through the lower valley, temps fell over 20 degrees in under 3 hours! Showers and thunderstorms brought a few tenths of an inch of rain and no severe conditions were reported.

Temperatures remain steady overnight with lows around 60 and dew points in the upper 50s. Patchy fog and a few showers will be around through dawn.

A cold front continues to move south of New England Friday, allowing for a cooler, less-humid air mass to stay in place. Our highs will only reach upper 60s in the afternoon with a breeze out of the northeast and cloudy skies. Our atmosphere remains unstable Friday and with an upper level disturbance passing overhead, scattered showers are still possible throughout the day. A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but no severe storms are expected.

Low pressure and a cold front will finally move south and east away from the coast Saturday. We may still have some lingering showers-mainly in the morning-then skies will gradually clear. Saturday night looks cool and dry. High pressure will give us a nice, summer day Sunday with temps warming well into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Dry air will allow for another big temp swing from low 60s Sunday night to upper 80s again Monday, but our humidity will be on the rise.

Next week will be warm and increasingly humid with a chance for a late-day pop up shower or thunderstorm. Temps will keep rising and some 90s are looking possible Wednesday and Thursday. A trough over the Great Lakes will be shifting eastward midweek, which will bring a better thunderstorm chance by Thursday.

