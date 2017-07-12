Flash Flooding reported in the lower valley from heavy rain

***A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hampden and Berkshire Counties until 9 PM. ***

Showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon and evening. It is a First Warning Weather Day here in western Mass as numerous storms are bringing torrential rainfall to many towns and cities. A few storms have been strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Showers gradually diminish tonight and skies stay partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Our intense humidity will persist and temps stay close to 70 overnight.

There will be batches of showers and thunderstorms that move west to east along a cold front over the next two days. It will be a close call in the morning Thursday as one of these batches moves through, but it could just miss us to the north. The best chances for rain will be through northern Berkshire and Franklin counties early on. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms flare back up and a few stronger storms are possible again along and south of the Mass Pike.

By Friday, this slow-moving front should move to our south and closer to the CT coast. We stay unsettled Friday with scattered showers and cooler temps with highs only getting into the upper 60s! A shower or two may linger into Saturday, but the day is looking mostly dry and warmer. We get hot Sunday with highs back to the upper 80s along with more sun and rising humidity. We stay hot and humid early next week with a return of pop-up showers and storms.

