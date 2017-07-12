Much cooler with lingering rain through tonight

Flash Flood Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9PM for Hampshire & Hampden Counties.

We’ve already seen some dramatic changes in temperature and dew point in western Mass this afternoon! Temps were in the upper 80s early this afternoon, then within a few hours, temps fell into the 60s as a cold front slowly moved through the area. Dew points have gone from low 70s to low 60s!

Rain continues to push along this boundary and is heavy at times. Most of the severe storms are along and south of the boundary and now out of western Mass. However, we may still see a stronger thunderstorm through the evening.

Occasional showers linger overnight with temps falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible and a light northerly breeze will continue.

A cold front continues to move south of New England Friday, allowing for a cooler, less-humid air mass to stay in place. Our highs will only reach upper 60s in the afternoon with a breeze out of the northeast and cloudy skies. Our atmosphere remains unstable Friday and with an upper level disturbance passing overhead, scattered showers are still possible throughout the day. A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but no severe storms are expected.

Low pressure and a cold front will finally move south and east away from the coast Saturday. We may still have some lingering showers-mainly in the morning-then skies will gradually clear. Saturday night looks cool and dry. High pressure will give us a nice, summer day Sunday with temps warming well into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Dry air will allow for another big temp swing from low 60s Sunday night to upper 80s again Monday, but our humidity will be on the rise.

Next week will be warm and increasingly humid with a chance for a late-day pop up shower or thunderstorm. Temps will keep rising and some 90s are looking possible Wednesday and Thursday. A trough over the Great Lakes will be shifting eastward midweek, which will bring a better thunderstorm chance by Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.