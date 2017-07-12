Scattered downpours and storms expected this afternoon

It's a warm and muggy start this morning with hazy sunshine and temperatures will be climbing fast! There may be a passing shower or downpour too. Temperatures will continue to rise fast and will be into the upper 80s to near 90 in a few spots. With dew points near 70, we've got a very sultry environment for the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be popping up-any of which will bring downpours. Storm movement will be slow, which means localized flooding may occur from any storms that do develop. A severe threat will be around this afternoon, but it looks low, with only a marginal risk for damaging wind gusts. However with the threat of downpours and storms today is a First Warning Weather Day! Tonight will be muggy and foggy with a shower or two lingering.

A slow-moving front will be inching its way southward during the day tomorrow, keeping us under the threat of heavy rain much of the day. Batches of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely, which could lead to localized or isolated flooding. Temps will be tricky, but most should hit 80-especially south of the Pike.

This front will move to our south Friday, but showers continue as low pressure moves east through southern New England. Temperatures will drop significantly and highs only look to get into the upper 60s to near 70 as high pressure to our northeast brings cooler air off the north Atlantic. Showers diminish late Friday night and we dry out for Saturday. Right now the weekend is looking good. We should see a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures back into the 80s.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.