Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon

***A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hampden and Berkshire Counties until 9 PM. ***

It's continues warm and muggy afternoon with clouds and hazy sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s this afternoon. A few spots could nip 90. With dew points near 70, it certainly will be sultry!

The combination of a front, some energy in the atmosphere and lost of humidity will continue to help fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms which will continue to bring heavy downpours and some thunder. Storm movement will be slow, which means localized flooding may occur from any storms that do develop. A severe threat will be around this afternoon too, but it looks low, with a marginal risk for damaging wind gusts. However with the threat of downpours and storms this afternoon remains A First Warning Weather Day! Certainly be weather weary! If you have outdoor plans be ready to bring things inside on short notice. Showers will wind down tonight but areas of fog will develop as it remains muggy and mild.

A slow-moving front will be inching its way southward during the day tomorrow, keeping us under the threat of heavy rain much of the day. Batches of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely, which could lead to localized or isolated flooding. Temps will be tricky, but most should hit 80-especially south of the Pike.

This front will move to our south Friday, but showers continue as low pressure moves east through southern New England. Temperatures will drop significantly and highs only look to get into the upper 60s to near 70 as high pressure to our northeast brings cooler air off the north Atlantic. Showers diminish late Friday night and we dry out for Saturday. Right now the weekend is looking good. We should see a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures back into the 80s.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.