The threat for heavy rain continues Thursday

Showers have diminished here in western Mass, but more are possible overnight. It remains very humid with dew points hovering around 70 and temps will stay around there as well.

A batch of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will pass just to our north around dawn Thursday, but some heavy showers may cross northern Mass. A few showers will be around through Noon with a good deal of clouds.

By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms flare back up and a few stronger storms are possible again along and south of the Mass Pike. We have a marginal severe risk again for southern Hampden county Thursday with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain could lead to more flooding as well and small hail is a possibility. Most have another very warm and humid day, but cooler air will move in behind a cold front.

A cold front will slowly move to our south on Friday, allowing for cooler air to build into western Mass. Humidity won't be quite as dramatic either. We do stay unsettled however, with scattered showers lingering through the day.

A shower or two may linger into Saturday, but the day is looking mostly dry and warmer. We get hot Sunday with highs back to the upper 80s along with more sun and rising humidity. We stay hot and humid early next week with a return of pop-up showers and storms.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.