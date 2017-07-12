New technology could help with online shopping

It can be a pain to shop online, scrolling through endless reviews on styles, brands, and sizing to make sure you get that perfect fit.

But now, there’s new technology to assist in that process and a local boutique knows all about it.

The technology is built right into the leggings, so it can match you with the perfect sized jeans to make online shopping that much easier. Still skeptical? Western Mass News sent its very own Brittany Murphy and Jordyn Jagolinzer to Caren and Co. to try it out.

“So the leggings are really lightweight they sort of feel like air,” Jagolinzer explained while wearing the leggings. “You can't even feel them on.”

The first step is to download the "Like-A-Glove" app on your phone and enter both your height and weight. After that, press the button on the smart leggings which measure your high hips and waist, also your low hips and waist. The measurements are then sent directly to the app.

After that, denim brands, models, and sizes that fit you best will show up.

“I think it's interesting and it shows how we're evolving too,” Debbie Wright, a fashion stylist said.

But it comes with a price! For a whopping $79 you can get your jean size instantly, along with a direct link to purchase them online.

Wright told Western Mass News the app seems like an immediate solution, but it often times may lead to disappointment.

“There's nothing better in my opinion than in-person shopping,” Wright said. “Because you have the experts right there with you. You have the mirrors right there you get the look and the feel.”

We put the leggings to the test. Like-A-Glove recommends more than 50 brands, but we chose the 7-for-all-mankind Kimmie jeans in a size 28. They only have a 2-star rating on Like-A-Glove.

“These jeans feel good,” Jagolinzer said, trying out the Kimmie jeans. “They’re comfortable but very, very long so they’re probably not good for my height.”

Wright explained that shopping and supporting local business is important, but at the same time there may be a way to use Like-A-Glove and still get the in-person experience.

“If someone finds this technology interesting and want to try it, but then are routed to the local store that has the jeans that they recommend I think then, you marry the best of both worlds,” Wright said. “So then you can try out how accurate the technology was but with hands on expertise.”

