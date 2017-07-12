Longmeadow police issue warning after multiple break-ins

In the past 24 hours, the Longmeadow Police Department has responded to three separate break-ins and they are now reminding residents to take precautions.

The first breaking and entering happened on Tuesday around 6:10 in the morning on Green Willow Dr. Longmeadow police say they identified a suspicious individual walking on the street and after further investigation, the department was able to link that individual to a break-in reported on Silver Birch Road.

The second call that police responded to happened in broad daylight just a few hours later. Police said around 2 p.m. in the Blueberry Hill Road and Pinewood Drive neighborhood three bicycles were stolen from a garage that was open. Longmeadow police say the the three who are involved are teenagers who were last seen on Dickinson Street in Springfield. Police have yet to be able to identify these teens.

The third incident occurred early this morning on Morgan Ridge. Police said around 3:17 a.m. a suspect attempted to break into a home by "kicking the window." An alarm that was triggered after the kick to the window is what police said scared the suspect away. Nobody was home at the time and police secured the house not long after. They currently believe the suspect was never able to gain entry to the home. A K-9 unit was called in to help track the suspect and police say that they found tracks in the woods behind the residence leading them to the Tiffany Street area in Springfield.

Longmeadow police say that both the East Longmeadow Police Department and the Springfield Police Department assisted in the search for the third break-in suspect early this morning and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police are now reminding residents to be aware of these incidents and to take steps if you are planning on traveling out of town, as these are the types of homes thieves target.

The Longmeadow Police Department posted the following advisement to their Facebook Page:

"Residents be advised: If you're away on vacation, try and have a neighbor pick up any mail or notices on the front door. Having a pile of mail is a clear indication to the bad guys that no one is home. Leaving lights on is a good options as well."

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-583-3311.

