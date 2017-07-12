Smash Mouth announced to perform at the Big E

A popular band from the 90’s will make an appearance at the Big E this September.

If you remember the hits, ‘”All Star”, “Walkin’ on the Sun” and Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby”, then get ready for Smash Mouth to perform those singles on stage September 23 at the Xfinity arena.

Smash Mouth is celebrating 20 years since their 1997 double-platinum album, Fush Yu Mang.

The band has kept busy throughout the years by performing for troops overseas and have made cameos in movies.

You can get into the concert with fair admission, but Premium tickets are available to be purchased on Friday, July 14 at 9 a.m. at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office.

Premium tickets will get you a reserved seat in a preferred section and admission to the Big E for that day.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.