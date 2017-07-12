Pursuit ends with suspect being pulled from burning car on I-91 in Northampton

State police have released more information about the cruiser-involved accident that occurred early this morning on I-91 north in Northampton.

David Procopio, spokesperson for State police said that around 2:40 this morning police spotted a Ford Mustang that was driven by a man who was wanted out of Springfield for warrants and motor vehicle violations.

The driver, who was identified as 54-year-old Darryl Whittaker from Chicopee, failed to stop for police on I-91 north in West Springfield and fled at a high rate of speed towards Northampton.

State police called for immediate assistance in the pursuit and construction crews nearby were also notified to clear the roadway.

A stinger tire deflation device was placed on I-91 near the Connecticut River Oxbow where it struck the right side tires of Whittaker’s Mustang.

He continued to drive with the damaged tires but the pursuit ended when he crashed into a construction sign, then into a worker’s truck that was parked on the median.

The crash caused the Mustang to burst into flames with Whittaker trapped inside. He was pulled out by State troopers and remains at Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

A 41-year-old construction worker from Gill who was in or near the truck that was hit suffered minor injuries.

The road construction sign that Whittaker struck went airborne and hit a State police cruiser. Luckily, the trooper who was operating that cruiser wasn't injured.

I-91 north near Exit 18 was closed for several hours while crews investigated the accident and was re-opened by 6 a.m.

Further information is not being released at this time.

