Missing teen could be in Pittsfield or Lanesboro

Pittsfield police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Pailey Baczek-Kirby.

A post on the police department's Facebook page describes her as having light brown hair and green eyes, weighing around 120 pounds and is 5'7'' tall.

Police said she could either be in Pittsfield or Lanesboro, Mass.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department by calling 413-448-9700.

