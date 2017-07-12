Power restored to Springfield residents

At one point during severe storms, over 400 Springfield residents were without power.
As of 1:30 p.m. 427 people remain in the dark, according to the Eversource Outage Map.
Moments later, power was restored.
We've also received reports of a tree and wires down on Washington Street in Westfield.
Upload and share any pictures of storm damage to shareit@westernmassnews.com or in our app.
We will continue to update this story with more information once it becomes available.
