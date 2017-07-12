Cyclist sent to hospital following collision with vehicle in Southwick

A bicyclist had to be transported to Baystate after being struck by a car on College Highway in Southwick this afternoon around 3 p.m.
Route 10 and Route 202 are closed south of 57.
Officials had no word on the severity of injuries.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
