DA investigates bicyclist accident in Southwick

The Hampden District Attorney's office is investigating after a teenaged girl was hit by a car in Southwick.

A car traveling on Route 10 and 202 struck the girl who was riding her bike in the road's shoulder.

She was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Hampden DA.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's Office, Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis Reconstruction Section along with Assistant District Attorney Chris Bourbeau, who is assigned to the office's Motor Vehicle Unit, continue to investigate the accident.

