Ludlow PD investigate suspicious incident involving adults on playground

Ludlow Police are investigating an incident that occurred at a children’s playground yesterday on July 11.

Police told Western Mass News that they received a tip from an adult stating that two adults approached her 12 year old daughter and her friends.

The adults were described to be a white male and a white female believed to be in their mid-thirties.

The report went on to say that a conversation ensued where the adults spoke of drug and alcohol abuse, and how they ran their own substance abuse facility.

Police also stated that no overt acts were taken by the adults in the interaction, however they would still like to identify the adults involved in the incident.

Parents are advised to stay vigilant and to report similar incidents to their police department.

