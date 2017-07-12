Community comes together to help apartment scam victims

More than a dozen families are on the verge of homelessness after they say a woman scammed them out of thousands of dollars for an apartment that wasn't hers to rent.

Now, some members of the community are coming together to try and help them.

There are eighteen people who have come forward, filing reports against Alla Bryukovych, claiming she tricked them into paying her thousands of dollars.

For many of them, it was for an apartment.

Bryukovych allegedly tried to rent to them when it wasn't hers to rent, and now some of those people are finding themselves sleeping in cars, desperate for a place to live.

Angel Gauthier is just one of more than a dozen people who told Western Mass News that they were scammed by 21-year-old Alla Bryukovych.

"She was renting for $800 a month. Washer and dryer included, and all that."

Bryukovych allegedly collected a total of $8000 for an apartment that wasn't hers to rent, and it wasn't until a number of families arrived on June 27 that they realized, 563 Springfield Street in Chicopee would not be their new home.

Gauthier is now fundraising for herself and her son who are both currently sleeping in a van.

"A couple nights a week we're in the van. A couple nights a week we're in a friend's house."

Gauthier's daughter, Iris Caldas, has a Gofundme page herself.

Caldas, who is now 7 weeks pregnant and homeless told Western Mass News:

"I was excited to give my daughter her own room, a home with both her father and I, until it was taken away. I wish I could be excited after finding out I was pregnant, yet I'm scared, not knowing what I'm going to do now."

Gauthier works three days a week at a Dunkin Donuts. She hopes to raise enough from Gofundme to put down a new deposit.

"I get $700 from disability and then I get $100 a week if I'm lucky from work, so I'm not trying to get rich on this. I just need a place to live and so do my kids, and my granddaughter and everybody else out there that it happened to."

Bryukovych, who is accused of taking money from Gauthier and others, is being held without bail.

She returns to court next month.

You can donate to Gauthier and her family through this link here, and Caldas’ family here.

