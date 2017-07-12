Trash builds up in front of donation bins in Agawam

Metal bins intended for donations to Planet Aid have become more of a problem for those in Agawam.

People have been leaving clothes and trash all around the bins because they are too full.

These donation bins sit in the Stop & Shop parking lot in Feeding Hills.

As quickly as they are emptied, they fill up again, often looking more like a dumping ground than a donation center.

Clothes, shoes, trash lying in front of donation bins in Agawam. Some not even full inside.

All donations intended for Planet Aid, a non-profit that recycles textiles, but it looks like trash to anyone walking by.

Western Mass News reached out to Planet Aid and they said they will clean up anything surrounding the donation bins, saying its their responsibility.

But residents said it shouldn’t even get to that point.

Planet Aid said that because of the complaints, they are increasing their pickups to three times a week at that location.

Previously, they picked up on Sundays and Wednesdays, now they are adding Saturday to that list as well in an effort to keep the bins ready for donations.

People in Agawam told Western Mass News that they are proud of their community, but when people leave donations out like garbage, it doesn’t show respect.

This time of year is a busy season for donations according to Planet Aid.

They said that these increased pickups should help all the great donations. And they said they will respond to any overflow complaint within 24 hours.

Western Mass News was on scene around 11 o'clock this morning working on this story, and when we came back just two hours later, everything was cleaned up. Today was a regular day for pick up.

