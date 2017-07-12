Kelly Osbourne video chats with Pittsfield boy teased for his hair

Imagine getting a call from a famous celebrity? It doesn't happen every day. Well, it happened to an 8-year-old Pittsfield boy named Jacob. Who called him? How about Kelly Osbourne!

It all came about because of Pittsfield Officer Darren Derby who stepped up to the plate after he learned about the boy getting teased because of his pink hairdo.

But what really mattered was not the color of his hair, but the reason behind why he was "rocking" a pink Mohawk. It was all to honor Breast Cancer Awareness.

Fashion celebrity, Kelly Osbourne says she got a call from Officer Derby who explained to her what happened to this boy when he sported his new hairdo.

"The very first day he proudly displayed his rocking new look he was met by discrimination, abuse, and an Adult man followed him yelling "Mary" at him and asking him "why do you want to look like a girl?"

It was this incident that inspired Kelly Osbourne to reach out to this little boy.

"Upon hearing everything Jacob went through It not only broke my heart but resonated so deeply with me. It's no secret I am faced with the same discrimination due to my hair every single day! Jacob is eight years old he has been deeply hurt by people's words and reactions to his hair. He genuinely doesn't understand what the problem is as he only wanted to help people by dying it pink," Kelly Osbourne explained on her Facebook page.

So to honor his bravery she decided to meet him via Skype and it was something she will never forget.

"It was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. Jacob is The most incredible 8-year-old boy I have ever met all you have to do is watch the video below to see for yourself. Thank you Jacob for being so brave and allowing me to share your story with the world," Kelly Osbourne noted.

Kelly Osbourne says she was surprised when Officer Derby first called her about Jacob.

"All I kept thinking to myself was "A cop is asking ME for my help? This is so cool!" Then I quickly remembered that I was on the phone to a cop so I shut up and listened. In hearing the officers story, I realized that officer Darren Derby was a different kind of policeman. He uses positivity and a keen understanding about his community in order unite its members. He brings the community together to help its youth into a positive space and encourages everyone to stay on the right path," Kelly Osbourne said.

Pittsfield Police say that Officer Derby was just trying to figure out how he could make a difference in this little boy's life.

"#BraveJacob - So Officer Darren Derby heard this story about Jacob last week and he went to work, trying to figure out how he could find a silver lining and grow a lesson out of this. So he reached out for a friend...who reached out for a friend....who called Jacob at home via Skype. Thank you Kelly Osbourne for being cool enough and down to earth enough to take a call from an officer needing assistance."

