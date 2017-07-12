A house in Longmeadow is crushed by a tree following storm

A Longmeadow homeowner is cleaning up tonight after a massive tree fell on her home.

Police told us this was a result of the gusty winds and rain from the storm, which also consequently caused some road flooding.

The just renovated 200-year-old home, sustained a lot of structural damage, but luckily no one was injured.

Melissa Ledoux said it happened so fast, she didn’t even have time to react.

"When the tree came down and the furniture on the wall in the living room came off, the table knocked over, the lamp knocked over, so I ran to the other part of the home and hid under the stairwell."

She told Western Mass News that it was one of the scariest things she's been through and she knew it was the neighbor’s tree crashing down on her home.

And to make things worse, Melissa just bought a brand new car over the weekend.

"Brand new car. picked it up on Sunday. It's underneath the tree."

She's counting her blessings, thankful no one was hurt and the house will be okay.

She said her dad lives around the corner and she'll be staying there for now.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.