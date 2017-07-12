Strong winds bring down a house in Longmeadow

Longmeadow Police responded to an area of Longmeadow Street where a tree fell onto a house this afternoon around 4:30 pm.

Western Mass News spotted a tree down on the Town Common near by also.

Police tell us this was a result of the gusty winds and rain from the storm, which also consequently caused some road flooding.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

