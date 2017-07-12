Dog found abandoned along Route 57 in Agawam

It's not what you would expect to see on your way to work, but for one Agawam man, his decision to stop saved a life.

The man was driving down Route 57 in Agawam when he saw a dog on the loose on the other side, and animal control is thankful the man found it when he did.

Southwick Animal Control Officer Tracy Root told Western Mass News that she got the call around 6 this morning.

The dog, Johnny Cash, was first seen by an Agawam man, who was on his way to work an hour before.

The man said it looked just like his shitzu, and couldn't just leave him there, so he quickly turned around to pick him up.

"This is the cage the dog was in this morning. Food bowl, water bowl and all. The dog was so scared that he flipped the cage over, escaped underneath this plastic bottom, and was found walking on the highway."

"I am very blessed that he was in the right place at the right time, so that this poor little pup didn't get hit."

The dog and the cage were covered in droppings.

Root quickly picked up the dog from the man's home and cleaned him up.

Johnny Cash has no collar, no microchip or anything, but he will be checked for all up to date shots and vaccines over the next couple of days.

Police are unsure who left this dog behind, but Root told Western Mass News there are certainly better ways to say goodbye.

"They could've brought him to a police station, a fire house, to us, and just left them on the door step. The highway is not a good place, he could've gotten killed."

In her 11 years in animal control, Root has cared for more than a thousand dogs. In that time, only 7 have been found on the highway.

She houses several foster dogs herself, and said between Agawam and Southiwck, they are here for those who can't take care of their furry friends anymore.

State laws are very serious about cruelty to animals.

Those caught could face up to a 5,000 dollar fine and 7 years in prison.

Those who did drop this dog off have seven days to claim him before Johnny Cash officially goes on stage for adoption.

