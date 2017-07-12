Holyoke food pantry in need of donations

The highest demand for food assistance is during the summer months.

However, a decline in donations has local food pantries asking for help.

Behind those doors, caring people help stock refrigerators with the essentials.

Those who need a helping hand line up outside Margaret’s Pantry.

The summer months are tough on many families trying to put food on the table.

When school is not in session, subsidized lunches are no longer offered to many children.

But Margaret's Pantry tries to fill those needs.

According to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, more than forty-four thousand people receive food during the summer months.

That is a 45% increase over the winter season.

Life can take unexpected twists and turns, so when you can give back, lending a hand can make a huge difference.

So for those who have a little extra this time of year, donations can go a long way.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.