Senator Lesser makes a push to bring down the price of epi-pens

Western Mass News had a look at a proposed bill that could bring down costs for those with life-threatening allergies.

It's a life-saving drug that comes at a hefty cost, but Senator Eric Lesser is trying to find a way to bring down the cost for local communities.

“The same way Walmart or Home Depot coordinates to get the lowest price possible for a product, this would allow the state to do that, because what we've seen is just out of control price increases.”

The program would allow cities and towns to pool their resources to buy doses of the drug in bulk.

Purchasing in large quantities could drop the number on the price tag.

A two-pack of epi-pens costs more than 600 dollars.

About ten-thousand school children hold a prescription for epi-pens here in the Commonwealth.

Communities would pay into a trust fund that could be used to buy the drug in bulk directly from the manufacturer.

Then the supplies could be distributed to the local first responders and schools.

“It's based off the Narcan. The hope is we see the price go down for Narcan, the price will go down for epi-pens.”

