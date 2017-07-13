Downed tree closes one lane on Longmeadow St. in Longmeadow

A section of Longmeadow Street has been reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up a downed tree.

One lane is open on the Center Elementary School side from Longfellow Drive to Colton Place.

The tree came down on a large patch of grass from between the two sides of Longmeadow Street.

Crews told Western Mass News the cleanup should be done within the next hour.

