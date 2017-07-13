Man charged with 4th OUI following traffic stop in Greenfield

A Turners Falls man was arrested in Greenfield for his fourth OUI Wednesday night.

Greenfield police said 58-year-old Dana Larson was driving a blue convertible on the wrong side of Chapman Street and almost hit a police officer’s cruiser.

In order to avoid the accident the officer “slammed” on the brakes and turned around to pull Larson over on Pleasant Street.

The traffic stop revealed that Larson was operating under the influence of alcohol.

Larson was charged with OUI fourth offense, marked lanes violation and operating a motor vehicle as to endanger lives.

His bail was set at $1,500 and was transported to the house of corrections for holding.

