Number of break-ins on the rise across western Mass.

Local police departments are warning the public about the rise in the amount of recent car and house break-ins.

Towns from Longmeadow, Southwick to Westfield and more have been experiencing this problem.

This week police in Longmeadow responded to three break-ins within 24 hours. The homes that were broken into are a five minute drive away from each other.

These break-ins don’t happen just at night, either. Longmeadow police told Western Mass News one incident occurred in broad daylight at 2 in the afternoon where thieves stole three bicycles out of an open garage.

Even leaving your window open during the summer months to get fresh air can be an immediate entry way for anyone.

Not only is it important to lock your house or car up tight when you’re not home, it’s also important to make a note with your neighbors if you leave for vacation in case they see something out of the ordinary.

A mailbox full of mail is another indicator to criminals that you’re not home. Leaving a light on is also another step to keep the bad guys away.

Westfield police have also seen a number of unlocked cars being broken into over the past few weeks.

They urge their residents that if they see something out of the ordinary to report it to police.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.