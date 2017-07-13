Holyoke students enjoy new summer school program

Plenty of students in Holyoke are enjoying their summer vacation in the classroom this year.



A new type of summer school that includes electives, group work, and field trips for students in Holyoke is in session.

The New Connections Summer Academy is a month long summer school for Holyoke students grades K through 12.

Holyoke has had summer programs for years, but the new program emphasizes on active learning both in and out of the classroom.

From math, language arts, to social skills and exercise, the school aims to keep kids active and on track for graduation.



"They have some elective courses that they wouldn't necessarily take during school, so it is not a continuation of school, it is looking at learning in a little bit of a different way," said Rob Arpin, the Director of Enrichment and Extended Learning for Holyoke Schools.



Arpin told Western Mass News that this program will also help those students who are struggling by bridging the gap between school years to keep the curriculum fresh and keep students confident.

It's third graders like Yasani Thompson who have enjoyed every minute of summer school, so much so, that she can't wait to share it at the dinner table.

"When I get home, I would tell my dad everything that I had fun doing here," said Thompson.

Summer school is free for all Holyoke school students and offers breakfast, lunch, and transportation.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and ends early August.

