250-year-old Longmeadow home devastated by fallen tree

Storm threats continue across the region, but some people are still cleaning up what yesterday’s storm left behind.

A woman who just put 100,000 dollars into home renovations found a tree through her roof.

And a woman who grew up in that house came by to see the damage for herself.

The small tree planted in front of the home represents a piece of the past.

A woman who grew up in this house, planted it for her mother before selling it to the new owner, who today is dealing with all of this clean-up.

Late afternoon storms on Wednesday brought a tree crashing down onto this 250 year old home on Longmeadow’s historic Town Green.

“My parents lived here for 65, 66 years. I grew up here with my two brothers and sister,” said Linda Underwood.

“I miss this house. When I stopped here last night, I lost it, I really lost it when I saw the tree on the house, because we lost my mom last year and this was her. She loved this house.”

Linda Underwood told Western Mass News that she’s had to replace the roof once before, after that tree’s branches fell onto it.

“I thought of her. I got a flash of my mom thinking, she always worried about that tree.”

As did current homeowner, Melissa Ledoux.

“I was concerned about the tree, because it was dead and I wanted to remove it.”

But the tree sat on Ledoux’s neighbor’s property.

Her neighbor, who currently has the house up for sale, told Western Mass News she had no comment.

“One neighbor’s tree falls on another neighbor’s property. It’s always peculiar and confusing to people, but actually, where the tree landed is the person who pays,” said James Matthews.

James Mathews works for a Springfield insurance agency and said that if the branches hang over your property, you have a right to remove them.

Either way, he said you should send a written note to your neighbor, expressing concern and asking them to remove the tree.

Melissa did inform the realtor, but was told nothing would be done until someone purchased the house.

