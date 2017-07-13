Springfield Police search for vehicle that struck teen on bicycle

Springfield Police are in search of a vehicle that struck a 16-year-old boy riding a bike in Springfield this afternoon at 3:20 pm.

Springfield Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News that the teen was struck on Island Pond Road across from the Rite Aid pharmacy.

The driver that hit him was driving a red Buick.

He's described to be an older Hispanic man with gray hair and a beard.

The teen was taken to Baystate Medical Center with a possible broken arm and leg.

The operator of the vehicle was last seen heading south on Island Pond Road towards Allen Street.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.