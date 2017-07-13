Pittsfield officer helps bullied boy to skype with Kelly Osbourne

A Pittsfield boy who is looking to raise awareness against breast cancer faces harsh bullying, but a compassionate police officer snagged the attention of a celebrity he thought could offer some sage advice.

Young Jacob decided to dye his mohawk pink, the symbolic color of the cause.

“When you see a young boy, as young as Jacob, as young as 8 years old, that was doing something to try to inspire other, or inspired by others. Than to only be told by an adult that’s not ok. That really hit home,” said Officer Darren Derby.

Some bullied the 8-year-old over his new hairdo.

Officer Darren Derby, a proud member of the Pittsfield Police force, heard about the attack through social media.

Pulling a few strings, Derby called on one of Hollywood’s royalty.

Known for her avant-garde style and colorful locks, Kelly Osbourne marches to the beat of her own drum.

She stepped out of the flashing lights, dropped what she was doing, and an hour later she skyped Jacob.

The fashion icon chatted with Jacob for forty minutes, offering some pearls of wisdom and encouragement.

“It hurt my feelings so much what happened to you that I wanted to get in contact with you and tell you how brave you are, and how incredible you are for staying true to who you are.”

“I think what touched her was I think she had been bullied as a kid.”

A video of the pair talking together has gone viral, spreading a critical message of love and acceptance.

Jacob is not alone.

Over 3.2 million children are victims of bullying.

Often times, there is little to no intervention.

For more information on how you can be a part of putting an end to bullying, head to this link.

