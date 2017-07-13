Minnechaug baseball team rallies around teammate with cancer

When the Minnechaug High School baseball team learned that one of their own was diagnosed with cancer, they stepped up to the plate to help his family.

Jack Dunklee found out that his teammate Ryan Doyle had been diagnosed with cancer.

He knew he had to do something, so he texted his Minnechaug High School baseball teammates.

The team decided to start a Gofundme page with a goal of 50,000 dollars.

This is all to help Ryan and the Doyle family pay for his medical expenses.

He was recently diagnosed with Osteoscarmoa, a bone cancer found in kids and teenagers.

“I don’t think that any parent should have to go through that. So we started a Gofundme page so that they don't have to worry about the expenses, because they are already worrying about enough,” said Dunklee.

Dunklee and his teammates stepped up to the plate to help their friend, and in only four days, donations are up more than $30,000.

They say Ryan is such a great friend, he would do the same for them.

Some teammates have known Ryan since they were in tee ball, others only from freshman year,

Ryan Doyle is a character according to his teammates. Always making everyone laugh, even when he’s in the hospital.

“I asked if there was anything I can do and he said, bring fidget spinners. Just a funny story. It shows the humor that he has.”

But Ryan’s battle isn’t just his own. His teammates said they will be there every step of the way.

If you would like to help Ryan and the Doyle family, you can find his Gofundme page here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.